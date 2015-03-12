VIDEO: Steel Panther's Touring Confessions

Ahead of Steel Panther’s headline show at Wembley Arena this weekend, we sat down with the four rockstars to find out what life is like touring with the hardest partying band in the world.

Have you ever wondered who the messiest member of Panther is? Or who is the wildest dude on tour? Well look no further! The Panther boys also debate who the hottest girl in the world is right now, and show how to high five in reverse – in case you can turn back time. They also reveal that backgammon and camping in the lounge is a favourite past-time… Party on, right?!