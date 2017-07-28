TR+ Singles Club: Whitehorse

Welcome back to the TeamRock+ Singles Club, the best way to discover the latest new music. This week’s entry comes from husband-and-wife duo Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland, aka Whitehorse.

Husband and wife duo? Sounds boring.

Yeah, you’re right, it does – but it isn’t. Both members were established solo artists – Doucet has six solo albums, McClelland four – before they joined forces as Whitehorse back in 2010, and while Wikipedia describes them as a folk-rock band, Whitehorse draw from a much bigger well than that.

Their new album, Panther In The Dollhouse, is a woozy collection of vintage psych-pop – dreampop, you might call it, but only if your dreams are like David Lynch’s. That it swerves hazily between street crime, Canada’s prostitution laws and the concept of sex worker superheroes in its themes should be ample indication that there really is nothing straight-forward, or boring, about this album.

Sounds kind of intriguing, but why should I care?

Well, for a start, these guys are award winners. They were nominated for the JUNO Award for Best Blues Album Of The Year, as well as winning the JUNO Award for Best Adult Alternative Album Of The Year in 2016.

If that’s not enough, then Trophy Wife, the track on offer below, combines the sultry noir of Lana Del Ray with stylised Americana for a seductive combo that both broods like an old gangster movie and fizzes like neon. What’s more, this album track is a UK exclusive.

TeamRock+ members can click the link below to download a MP3 of Trophy Wife. If you can’t see the link you’re either not signed in or not a member. Take a free trial to get access to all of the latest issues of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog, plus thousands of archive stories from the world of rock and metal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

For more info on Whitehorse, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

The TeamRock+ Single Club continues every Friday with a new track to download every week, handpicked by the TeamRock team. Come back next week for more free music.

The TeamRock+ Singles Club