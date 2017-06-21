TR+ Singles Club: Blackwater Conspiracy

The second Singles Club of the week comes from a band profiled in this month’s Classic Rock, featured on the CD and appearing at Ramblin’ Man Fair this summer: Blackwater Conspiracy.

‘Ere: I recognise some of these chancers…

You might do: formerly known as Million Dollar Reload, the band were raved about a few years back and even had their debut album, Anthems Of A Degeneration, reissued by Classic Rock’s short-lived record label Powerage back in 2010. After three albums and an American tour, they felt like they’d taken it as far as they could, until a tour with Blackberry Smoke rekindled their enthusiasm.

So they’re still banging out AC/DC-type sleaze rock?

No. Blackwater Conspiracy could easily be mistaken for one of the many Black Crowes splinter projects: southern-fried roots rock that’s all about the songwriting and musicianship. It’s good to have them back, no matter what they’re called.

I’m sold. How do I get it again?

For more info, visit Blackwater Conspiracy’s website or follow them on Facebook.

