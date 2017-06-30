TR+ Singles Club: Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

This week’s Singles Club is something a little bit special. In 2013, after Motorhead cancelled their regular winter UK tour, guitarist Phil Campbell turned up at Hard Rock Hell that November with a band made up of his sons. The result was one of the most craziest and funnest sets of the weekend – no frills, no fucking about, just an hour of Bourbon-fuelled party-rock anthems.

Since then, of course, everything has changed – Lemmy died, Motorhead came to an end – well, all except one thing: Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons are still one of the best nights out in rock. Last year, the Bastard Sons self-released an EP and just last month signed with Nuclear Blast. The first fruits of that partnership is a digital EP titled Live At Solothurn that captures the band in rude health – and this week TeamRock+ members get a free song from that EP!

Take Aim (Live In Solothurn) is classic rock in the best traditions of UFO, Thin Lizzy and Motorhead – an unpretentious, uplifting, family affair that marks the continuing career of one of British rock’s best-beloved guitarists.

TeamRock+ members can click the link below to download a WAV of Take Aim. If you can’t see the link you’re either not signed in or not a member. Take a free trial to get access to all of the latest issues of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog, plus thousands of archive stories from the world of rock and metal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE TRACK.

Get the Live At Solothurn EP here: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/live-at-solothurn-ep/id1247432052

