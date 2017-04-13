TR+ Singles Club: Goldray

Welcome back to the TeamRock+ Singles Club, the easy way to discover new music, one track at a time.

This week, let us introduce you to the delights of Outloud, the opening track of Rising, the new album by trippy psych rockers Goldray.

Who are they?

Let’s get it out of the way quickly: Goldray are most famous for being the new project of former Reef guitarist, Kenwyn House. But, apart from an obvious mutual love for the music of the late 60s and early 70s, the similarities between the two bands ends there. Goldray’s most obvious contemporaries are the new breed of female-fronted bluesy-psych, led by the likes of Blues Pills and Purson, but they’ll also make sense to anyone who’s been digging the heavier bell-bottomed sounds of Scorpion Child, Black Mountain, Crobot, Graveyard et al over the last few years.

All songs are written by House and singer Leah Rasmussen, a front-woman with a background in dance records that practically no-one reading this will have bought.

Hang on: dance music?!

Don’t worry about it, grandad. She counts Kate Bush, Bjork, Stevie Nicks, Bowie and Led Zeppelin as influences and is part-Siouxsie, part-Grace Slick. Goldray, meanwhile, have been raved about by both Classic Rock and Prog: “Pitch together the moodiness of The Doors, the grooviness of Cream and the trippiness of early Floyd and you get this splendid prog ‘n’ psych magical carpet ride,” said Classic Rock, while Prog called them: “a blend of Zeppelin and Kate Bush… muscular rock with a stylish hybrid of prog and psych”.

Ok, I’m sold. What else do I need to know?

After a mini-album in 2014, their full-length debut is out May 5 and available to pre-order, produced jointly by House and Rasmussen, with Clive Martin (the acclaimed knob-twiddler behind Reef’s huge debut Replenish) co-producing and Brit Award-winning producer Pedro Ferreira (The Darkness, Meat Loaf, Stereophonics etc) also lending a hand to the final mixes.

A UK tour starts May 6 and apparently they attract the best-looking crowd in rock. Download the track below and go see ‘em.

Rising is available to pre-order from Amazon now. For more info on Goldray, visit their website.

