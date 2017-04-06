TR+ Singles Club: Brother Firetribe

Welcome to the TeamRock+ Singles Club, the easy way to discover new music – a new track to download every week, handpicked by the TeamRock team.

And to kick us off, we’re pleased to offer you Shock, a track from the new album by acclaimed Finnish melodic rockers Brother Firetribe.

Who are they?

Brother Firetribe are a five-strong Finnish band, as famed for their masterful melodic rock as they are for being the side-project of Nightwish guitarist, Emppu Vuorinen. Now celebrating their 15th anniversary (!) they’ve just released their fourth full-length album, Sunbound, via Spinefarm Records, featuring fist-pumping single Indelible Heroes a tribute to rock’s fallen icons (‘Thank god for strong men and Motörhead,’ sings Pekka Heino).

Motörhead? So it’s bad-ass punk-metal?

Er, no. This isn’t bad-ass, it’s feel-good. It’s rock music as it was in the guilt-free pre-grunge golden era, before ‘complaint rock’ came along and every riff and lyric came pre-dipped in angst. It’s classic American rock lovingly reconstructed by European aficionados.

As their PR puts it, “Brother Firetribe have flown the flag for a brand of music (‘ultra-melodic West Coast AOR’) that once strode the US radio airwaves like a colossus, filling up arenas and providing the silky soundtrack to pool-side summers and wind-in-the-hair coastal highway drives; music pioneered by some of rock music’s most legendary names… This is well-crafted, perfectly-played pop-rock with big hooks, strong melodies, soaring vocals and searing guitars, not to mention the desire to entertain on a grand and glorious scale.”

Sounds good? Where can I see them?

The band are playing all over Europe in the Spring and Summer of 2017, and return to the UK later this year for the first time since 2014. Confirmed shows are:

October 21st: Borderline, London (headliner)

October 22nd: Rockingham Festival, UK

And this free track?

TeamRock+ members can click the link below to download a high-quality WAV file of Shock, a brooding album cut that could have come straight off the soundtrack to a Michael Mann movie.

If you can’t see the link you’re either not signed in or not a member. Take a free trial to get access to all of the latest issues of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog, plus thousands of archive stories from the world of rock and metal.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR FREE DOWNLOAD

Brother Firetribe’s album, Sunbound, is out now on Spinefarm records. For more info on Brother Firetribe, visit their website.

The TeamRock+ Single Club continues every Friday with a new track to download every week, handpicked by the TeamRock team. Come back next week for more free music.