Tilt Release New Video For Against The Rain

British prog rock band Tilt have released a new HD edit of the video for Against The Rain. It stars Fish’s model daughter Tara Nowy, reprising her mother’s role in the Marillion video for Kayleigh.

At the same time the band have announced a Pledge Music campaign for their new album Hinterland to be released on vinyl. The plan is for the album to be released on heavyweight double album format in a gatefold sleeve featuring the original CD artwork in all its glory.

Bassist Steve Vantsis said, “It’s been a great ride so far with the album and we’ve had a fantastic response from press and fans alike. The vinyl release is another red letter day for us as far as I’m concerned. As an old school rocker I can’t wait to see the album in it’s full gatefolded glory!”.