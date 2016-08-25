This man has turned a microwave into a guitar – and it works!

Your physics teacher probably warned you to about the dangers of microwaves and that you shouldn’t fuck with them. Have you ever put metal in a microwave? Or an egg? Or an un-pierced baking potato? These events are what fuel nightmares. But what if you start hacking at one with tools to turn it into a guitar?

YouTuber Moose ON has showcased his talents for shredding and kitchen appliance repair by turning his microwave into a guitar and jamming Pantera’s Cemetery Gates – and the microwave actually works!

We’re off to turn the office refrigerator into a cello.

This guy has made a fully working guitar out of Lego

This man has turned the default iPhone ringtone into a metal song

Someone has created an Iron Maiden/The Monkees mashup