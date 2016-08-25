Trending

This man has turned a microwave into a guitar – and it works!

By Features  

Have you ever wanted to rip a sweet solo and heat up last night's chilli at the same time? Well now you can!

Microwave turned into guitar

Your physics teacher probably warned you to about the dangers of microwaves and that you shouldn’t fuck with them. Have you ever put metal in a microwave? Or an egg? Or an un-pierced baking potato? These events are what fuel nightmares. But what if you start hacking at one with tools to turn it into a guitar?

YouTuber Moose ON has showcased his talents for shredding and kitchen appliance repair by turning his microwave into a guitar and jamming Pantera’s Cemetery Gates – and the microwave actually works!

We’re off to turn the office refrigerator into a cello.

