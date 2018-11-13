Yes, that's right, there's a Seinfeld-themed metal band.
Like Okilly Dokilly before them, this sitcom-loving trio have harnessed the power of iconic comedy television and turned it into something altogether more heavy and destructive.
The band are named Grindfeld (see what they did there?) and feature ex and current members of Wretched, Rivers Of Nihil and Alterbeast.
According to the band's Bandcamp page, Grindfeld was "born out of a mutual love of death metal, comical observations, coffee and hardcore," and the project itself is "built on the existential dread hidden just under the surface of daily life."
The band's debut EP 5 Songs About Nothing is released November 23, but you can listen to opening track The Contest now.
Each song on the record is a synopsis of a different episode, it just sounds much less pleasant.
Here are Grindfeld's lyrics to The Contest (aka the wanking episode). It's not quite a comedy script.
A fucking hostage, chained to the floor
Hours, days, months, years
Keep it clean, strip nude
It happened, she caught me at my weakest, I was alone
Temptation over takes as I treat my body like an amusement park
Dreams of pleasure, Screams in horror
Save her or save myself
I zipped up
Break your back and sense of pride
I’m sick as fuck
Why?
Because it’s there
Why?
Vow of celibacy
A friendly wager
I know I’m better than you
You’ll be out before we get the check
Honour the code
Sick in the head
You need help.
Virgin temptation
Enemy across the way who caved
Easiest money In my whole life
Weakling
Temptation erodes
Be careful she’ll get you next
I’ve got nothing better to do at 3pm than think about sex
Temptation abound
He’s practically royalty
It’s the wait that kills me
I can only take so much
Sleepless nights
Desire consuming
Driven insane by a stupid game
Honour the code
Master of my domain
The queen is dead
You’re sick
Perverted
I don’t want to hear another word horrible people
Get the fuck out of my life
How the hell do you sleep at night?
How the hell do you sleep at night?