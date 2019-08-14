The Ultimate Midgardsblot metal playlist!

Midgardsblot festival, held in, Borre, Norway, is celebrating its fifth year this year.

The festival is a celebration of all things Viking and all things metal, and it's held over three days upon a Viking burial ground.

There's a traditional Viking opening ritual, Viking battles, ancient Norse games, exhibitions, lectures, beer and mead tastings, a Viking village and market and more... there really is no festival better for Viking nerds – it's truly a magical world, where you can eat, drink and sleep like a Viking, all the while enjoying exceptional concerts in unique and historical surroundings!

Some of the world’s leading folk and black metal bands will enter the Midgardsblot stage this year, including Heilung, Enslaved, Gaahl's Wyrd, Deicide, Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik and Gåte.

Whether or not you are going to be attending this incredible event, we've compiled a playlist to get you in the mood for the event – and perhaps inspire you to check it out next year!