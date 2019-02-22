We made a playlist of Gaahl's best songs

On Monday night, extreme metal icon Gaahl brings his Gaahls Wyrd project to London for a show that'll also include support from Tribulation, Uada and Idle Hands.

While Gaahls Wyrd shows have previously been a highlight reel of the former Gorgoroth and Wardruna man's 'greatest hits', the project will be producing its first album later this year and recently unveiled new song Ghosts Invited.

In honour of the man himself coming through London on Monday, we threw together a playlist of some of his very best songs from across his career. His Gorgoroth material isn't actually on Spotify so you'll have to accept covers from his God Seed live album instead. Sorry about that. It's still good though, promise.

Check it out below. The man himself plays O2 Islington Academy on Monday February 25.