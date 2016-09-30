The Six Best New Songs You’ll Hear All Week

What’s that rumbling sound? Are you feeling hungry for new music? Join us as we make our weekly trip to the bountiful rock buffet with an open mind, an empty stomach and an appropriately-sized plate.

METALLICA – Moth Into Flame

It’s not every day that Metallica release a new song. In fact, it’s been eight long years since they released an album. Moth Into Flame was dropped on an unsuspecting world on Monday afternoon and is an absolute beast of a track. Clocking in at six minutes, it’s has more groove than Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’s title track and a drum pattern which will probably make Lars Ulrich’s Fitbit take time off with stress. We’re assuming the running enthusiast owns one.

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN – Symptom Of Terminal Illness

We’re still gutted that the Dillinger Escape Plan are calling it quits, but they’re going out with a bang. This song is from their final album Dissociation and is pretty laid back compared to most of their output, but it’s still powerful stuff.

HERCULES MORSE – Do It Right

Proving that each of the five tracks on their new EP, Equine Size Comparison, is an absolute monster, Southampton’s Hercules Morse have unveiled another video from it. If catchy, angular riffs with a heavy edge and some stunning solos are your thing, then this song is for you.

KORN (FEAT. COREY TAYLOR) – A Different World

Now 23 years (how did that happen?) into their kareer, Korn are back with a new song from forthcoming twelfth album, The Serenity Of Suffering. There’s nothing serene about this sludgy track, which features Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on guest vocals. The internet went into meltdown when Metal Hammer premiered the track and we’re still feeling the aftershocks.

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES – Lullaby

Former Gallows and Pure Love frontman Frank Carter has found his mojo again with his new band The Rattlesnakes. This seedy, bluesy track is taken from their forthcoming second album Modern Ruin, and while it might not be the most savage of songs, it’s anything but a lullaby…

STEVEN BATTELLE – Last Night On Earth

Riff obsessive Steven Battelle has been working on his forthcoming solo debut album Exit Brain Left with producer and SikTh guitarist Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Young Guns) since LostAlone called it a day in 2014. Last Night On Earth was inspired by World War 2 missions and deploys a fuzzed-up guitar tone that’ll shake the fillings from your teeth.

