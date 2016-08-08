Someone's made The Offspring's Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) using 230 film clips

When Tim Berners-Lee created the world wide web – or what we like to call the ‘wuhwuhwuh’ – we can only wonder what he thought the world would do with his life-changing invention. Surely, humans would use something like this to expand their knowledge and further the human race, right? Wrong.

While some people try to do that – Googling ‘home dentistry techniques’ counts, OK? – most of us will find ourselves silently chuckling at cat videos while sat on the toilet at work or gawp at clips of people falling into a cellar.

But, very rarely, someone will make something that straddles the fine line between ‘utter waste of time’ and ‘how did they do that?’. While scrolling through our phones looking for cat clips and falling people gifs, we happened across the latest video from YouTuber The Unusual Suspect.

He’s clipped out the lyrics to The Offspring’s 1998 hit Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) from 230 classic films, including Aladdin, The Terminator and Ted. Can you name the other 227 without the help of Google?

We could, but we’ve just been sent a video of a very clumsy Siamese cat – the furry idiot.