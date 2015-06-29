The Humans of The Dead

At the weekend, The Grateful Dead plays the first ad second of five final shows. Joining long-time members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir onstage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, were pianist Bruce Hornsby – who played with the band between 1988 and 1995 — keyboardist Jeff Chimenti (a member of post-Grateful Dead acts The Dead and Further) and Phish’s Trey Anastasio, who filled in for the late Jerry Garcia.

In the carpark the freaks congregated: The Deadheads, the beatniks and the deadbeats, giving the event the spectacular tie-dyed hue unique to Grateful Dead shows. Here’s a few of our favourites…

**Set One **Truckin’ Uncle John’s Band Alligator Cumberland Blues Born Cross-Eyed Cream Puff War Viola Lee Blues

**Set Two **Cryptical Envelopment Dark Star St. Stephen The Eleven Turn On Your Love Light Drums What’s Become of the Baby? Space The Other One Morning Dew

**Encore **Casey Jones