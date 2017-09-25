The future has arrived: playable records made from Oreo Cookies are now a thing

Hong Kong and Taiwan-based Design Agency Dimension Plus have created Oreo Vinyl, a project which takes the humble Oreo Cookie and turns it into a music playing device.

“We created an Oreo that plays music by replacing the classic embossing with grooves on the cookies surface that work as a vinyl record,” say the agency. “We placed these music embossed Oreos in special Oreo Music Packs. Each cookie in the pack plays the Oreo anthem in a different musical style bringing wonder to their ears.”

“Borrowing the concept and mechanics of vinyl record, the data on the cookie is embossed with a mod which is made with laser cutting and engraving technique.” they continue. “And we wrote a program to transform the music into a pattern. After that, we make it into a laser-engraving friendly format and produce the mod for the Oreo Vinyl production.”

It’s unclear if any record companies will be pursuing the cookie option for future releases, or if fans will be ditching the vinyl collections they accumulated to replace the CDs they purchased to replace their original vinyl collections, and replacing them with Oreos.

