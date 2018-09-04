The best waterproof Bluetooth speakers

The sheer convenience and portability of Bluetooth devices means that literally any event can be soundtracked by your music collection, provided you’ve got enough juice in your smartphone and a fully-charged speaker.

They’re lightweight, built to take a knock, and a vast number are also waterproof, too. Your barbecue has been caught in a biblical storm? No worries. Your clumsy mate has spilled a pint over the speaker while arguing over whether Dokken or Scorpions should be played next? The beer will bounce off like beer off a duck’s back. Some of them can even be submerged for up to half an hour in a metre of water, as well.

We’ve rounded up the best waterproof speakers out there, so read on to discover which model comes complete with its own pool float.

We’re not joking.

UE Boom 2

The IPX7-rated Boom 2 can be submerged in water of up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Its beautiful design feels more durable than the original and shows signs of improvement where its now powerful, 360-degree sound is concerned. It can be paired up with another Boom 2 and allows other users to jump in and play their own music, too. Feel free to kick them off if their playlist isn’t to your liking.

Fugoo Go

This modestly priced Bluetooth speaker can reach up to 92 dB – that’s louder than a food blender! It comes with a bungee cord if you want to secure it to something and can also be paired up with another Go model for added loudness. The Fugoo Go also has a IP67, which means it’s waterproof up to a metre, as well as resistant to mud and snow too. Perfect for those February barbecues you’ve always dreamed about.

UE Wonderboom

This entry-level Bluetooth speaker is of a sturdy build, thanks to its rounded shape and soft rubber finish. The sound quality is good, thanks to its two active drivers and two passive radiators. And like the Boom 2, its IPX7 rating means that an accidental dunk in the pool or ice bucket won’t cause damage to the speaker. If you’re looking for something robust for under £100, look no further.

JBL Charge 3

The third in the Charge series is hard-wearing and waterproof up to a metre. It’s got a hefty 20-hour battery life, which gives it the edge over many of its competitors and also features a 3.5mm aux input (for any Bluetooth woes) and a USB charging input. The design also means it won’t roll off your table or shelf. Got your hands full at a party? Siri or Android Google Assistant can help by cueing up the next track.

Denon Envaya DSB-250BT

The Denon Envaya DSB-250BT is water-resistant and, thanks to its rubber casing, will withstand knocks, although we’d stop short of dropping it from a roof. But that’s just common sense. Sound-wise, it’s second to none and has a similar quality to a normal speaker. It’s got a decent battery life, too – playback can last up to 13 hours at what squares would describe as a ‘sensible volume – and can can be recharged using a microUSB port.

JBL Clip 3

Like the Clip 2, this slightly larger JBL model can be immersed in water and its built-in carabiner means you can attach it to your backpack, or belt loop, if you really want to cut a dash at your party. Its audio quality is an improvement on its predecessor, offering a slightly fuller, richer sound and packs more of a punch.

UE Megaboom 3

The latest in the waterproof Megaboom series is tough, hard-wearing and can handle a drop of one metre. It can also float, which will make a last second scramble easier to retrieve your device if it finds itself in the bath or swimming pool. It’s somewhat larger than the Boom, and that increase in size is reflected in its 90dB output, bass tones and 360-degree projection. Its Bluetooth range is impressive too, and can be 150 feet away from your device. You’ll want to be close by though, as this piece of kit will be very appealing to those who favour a five finger discount.

Philips BT7900 EverPlay

Best give your neighbours the heads up on this one – it’s loud! With a 14W output, this IPX7-rated model offers great audio playback, from throbbing bass to crisp highs. It’s shockproof and dustproof too, so perfect for a riotous day on the beach.

Anker Soundcore Flare

This IPX7-rated speaker has a host of features, including 360-degree sound, BassUp technology (to get those filling rattling) and the ability to pair up to speakers for true stereo sound. It also boasts a beat-driven light show, with a halo of LEDs pulsing in time to whatever song you want. Even Napalm Death, if you feel the Birmingham grindcore pioneers would benefit from a slick, nightclub vibe.

UE Roll 2

This disc-shaped speaker is lightweight, slim and has a 100-foot wireless range. One neat feature the Roll 2 has up its sleeve is a battery checker; by pressing both volume buttons, it’ll tell you how much power you have left. Perfect if you’re keen to listen to Iron Maiden’s 18-minute epic Empire Of The Clouds without fretting over the battery life. It even comes with its own miniature rubber ring, making it the perfect choice for those who want to live by the pool.