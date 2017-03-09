Soundgarden - Ultramega OK: Deluxe Edition

“Soundgarden’s Ultramega OK wasn’t the first grunge album, but it was among the most pivotal. Such semi-forgotten north-west frontiersmen as Skin Yard and Green River may have beaten them to the record store racks, but it was Soundgarden’s debut that first had major label eyes swivelling Seattlewards.” Read the full review here.

Paul Weller - Jawbone: Music From The Film

“Weller’s first soundtrack not only complements Jawbone, a semi-autobiographical Ken Loach-meets-Rocky Balboa tale of a former youth boxing champion rejoining the game ‘desperately in search of hope in all the wrong places’, its evocative moods even helped shape screenwriter and star Johnny Harris’s final script.” Read the full review here.

Bush - Black And White Rainbows

“The early signs suggest that Bush deserve re-evaluation. Opener and lead single Mad Love blossoms from a glowering verse into a peach of a chorus, establishing the album’s template as widescreen, electro-tinged pop-rock, pitched somewhere between U2 and Thirty Seconds To Mars.” Read the full review here.

Greg Graffin - Millport

“This is as strange a project as you’ll hear all year – denizens of the LA punk scene, including Social Distortion and Bad Religion, eschewing the guitar violence and mayhem that was their stock-in-trade to make an album that pays homage to a style antithetical to punk – country rock.” Read the full review here.

Pete Murphy - Bared-Boned And Sacred

“Although for many Peter Murphy will forever be the Bauhaus goth godfather crooning Bela Lugosi’s Dead, the last four decades have seen him immersed in deeper musical pursuits, releasing ten idiosyncratic solo albums and touring the world.” Read the full review here.

The best new rock albums you can buy this week

The Best New Rock Album Releases This Week

The Best New Rock Album Releases This Week