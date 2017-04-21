The best new metal albums you can buy this week

While She Sleeps - You Are We

“The opening title track should smash any fears that WSS are going down the overly polished, radio rock road. Like their best work, it features a maelstrom of riffs that twist and turn at full speed, a throat-ripping vocal from Loz Taylor and a production job that is gruff, raw and dirty. It’s the epitome of their punk rock roots. What is noticeable, though, is the growing presence of guitarist Mat Welsh’s more melodic vocal hooks. And even though the song features the sort of chorus you’ll be singing along with by the second time you hear it, when surrounded by the intensity that WSS have made a career from, it never feels like a cynical move.”

Mortiis - The Great Corrupter

“There’s no escaping remix albums, and Mortiis’s second remixed collection certainly twiddles all the right knobs. Its 28 tracks are mostly reworked from last year’s The Great Deceiver, with a handful of non-album tracks.”

Uneven Structure - La Partition

“Taking a creative cue from their 2011 debut, Februus, Uneven Structure have unleashed a concept piece brimming with depth and drama. La Partition is split into three parts, with each chapter heavily defined by its own signature sound and characteristic style.”

Artificial Brian - Infrared Horizon

“As we find ourselves stranded on a planet run by fuckwits and pantomime villains, it’s no wonder that Artificial Brain are focusing on infinite skies and the grim depths of an impassive cosmos. Infrared Horizon builds on the stormy sci-fi death metal of 2014’s Labyrinth Constellation and takes these virtuoso New Yorkers into ever more intricate and immersive territory.”

Coltsblood - Ascending Into Shimmering Darkness

“No one can make music this agony-inducing without requiring psychiatric evaluation, so intently do Liverpudlian triumvirate Coltsblood set about pushing all who listen to the precipice of their own oblivion. Each drawnout composition is an exercise in lowering the tempo into its own, self-dug grave before drowning it in noxious, anxiety inducing sludge.”

The best new metal albums you can buy this week

