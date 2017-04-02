Mortiis - The Great Corrupter album review

There’s no escaping remix albums, and Mortiis’s second remixed collection certainly twiddles all the right knobs. Its 28 tracks are mostly reworked from last year’s The Great Deceiver, with a handful of non-album tracks. More multi-dimensional than Some Kind Of Heroin, its list of remixers resembles a who’s who of the late 90s/early 00s electro-industrial scene, including Chris Vrenna (ex-NIN), Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly), and electro kingpin :Wumpscut: with some tracks having multiple remixes. Highlights include Godflesh’s industrial manipulation of The Great Leap and Die Krupps’ extended version of Doppelgänger. Sins Of Mine is treated to a future-pop make-over by fellow Norwegians Apoptygma Berzerk, before it’s transformed into an ambient number by Raison D’Être. It’s not exactly metal, but it has moments of heaviness, making The Great SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“3ba41833-e12c-48eb-aa9a-aeae0605c5fe” id=“a92a05b1-dbc4-43fe-9476-a29f3b7594f3”>Corruptor essential listening for electro-industrial fans.