The Best New Metal Album Releases This Week

Bolzer - Hero

“Hero takes the ground laid on the two EPs and builds further upon their conceptual dualities: human nature in the face of mythological enormity; a tranformation of the flaws of body and soul; and a thirst for seeking knowledge of the unknown forces that evade us. Such inner and outer conflicts still resonate with tangible sonic force, but with a depth and maturity befitting the record’s longer runtime, the fragile whistling opening refrain of Urdr calling the reverent cataclysm of The Archer down upon it, guitars assaulting in textured waves as HzR’s drums rumble like thunder, harbingers of the thunderbolts yet to strike.” Read the full review here.

Brutai - Born

“Fresh from storming sets at Tech-Fest and Bloodstock, on their dynamic debut album, Brutai have fulfilled the potential that was evident on their 2013 self-titled EP. Rather than rampage in a public display of technical prowess, these progressive metallers have managed to make ornate passages of freeform complexity and time signatures that shift as though they’re built on quicksand sound instantly accessible.” Read the full review here.

Science Of Sleep - Hellmouth

“Rather than just another sterile box-ticking exercise, SOS’s trump card is the sheer ferocity and efficiency they deliver. Drummer Dennis Kosinski does his upmost to cram too many beats into each song, with the riffs matching up with the double bass drum with clinical precision.” Read the full review here.

Sister - Stand Up, Forward, March!

“For the past 10 years, Swedish sleaze-cum-punk merchants Sister have amassed a rabid fanbase, along with a reputation for high-octane shows seething with raw energy and passion. 2010’s ear-splitting Disguised Vultures epitomised that unapologetic punk ethos with the riff-heavy My Enemy and glam genre-blending single Sick. Album number three still captures the quartet’s signature style, but it’s also quick to reveal a grander, more ambitious sound.” Read the full review here.

Entrapment - Through The Realms Unseen

“For his third album – once again he performs all the instruments in the studio – in four years, he’s touched on something a tad heavier, bleaker, even gothic-like (if the Paradise Lost and Cemetary debuts are your definition of ‘gothic’) on the six-string front.” Read the full review here.

Witchery - In His Infernal Majesty’s Service

“Buoyed by the additions of new vocalist Angus Norder and tub-thumper Chris Barkensjö, and boasting guest appearances from members of Mercyful Fate, Lock Up and Misery Index, Witchery’s first album in six years is a suitably spellbinding affair.” Read the full review here.

The Best New Metal Album Releases This Week