Have you heard of cabbage metal?

As the name suggests, this is cabbage metal, but not quite what you’re thinking. Cabbage isn’t just a member of the Brassica oleracea species, it’s also a series of notes. Playing C A B G and E in a certain order spells cabbage, and YouTuber Andrew Huang has written a song using that progression – clever, huh?

After seeing the request from a user called iamcreepercarrot, Andrew picked up his guitar, piano and bass to create the very first cabbage metal song – and it’s pretty good! Trust us, we’ve heard worse. And there’s nothing like shouting the word “cabbage” at the top of your lungs make you feel alive – it’s just like having one of your five a day.

CABBAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGGGEE!!!

How does someone fancy writing us a song using DEADED? Go on…

