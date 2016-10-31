Brutai album review – Born

Fresh from storming sets at Tech-Fest and Bloodstock, on their dynamic debut album, Brutai have fulfilled the potential that was evident on their 2013 self-titled EP.

Rather than rampage in a public display of technical prowess, these progressive metallers have managed to make ornate passages of freeform complexity and time signatures that shift as though they’re built on quicksand sound instantly accessible.

Blending razor-sharp precision and punishing instrumentation with rich, multi-textured harmonies and unabashed pop sensibilities, Brutai make use of a vivid sonic palette. Felix Lawrie leads the charge with an impressive vocal range that can segue between electrifying cleans and brawny growls but the band are at their most intoxicating when weaving immaculate harmonies throughout irrepressible choruses. With nods to Soilwork and Scar Symmetry, Lucidity, Dear Emily and Never Change brandish massive hooks, while Deep’s chunky riffery and head-bending fretwork add up to the biggest earworm of a refrain you’ll hear this year. An assured, yet satisfyingly bruising effort.