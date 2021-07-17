The best 62 releases you can buy on Record Store Day (Drop Day 2)

We've barely recovered from the 2021 Record Store Day Drop Day One, and Drop Day Two is already here. So once again, we've compiled all the available data into a spreadsheet, cranked the handle, and Hey! Presto! gazed on in awe as the very best of this batch of releases revealed itself.

The end result? We've reduced the various big lists to a grand total of 62 releases, all of which are guaranteed to make you feel smarter and sexier than before you purchased them.

The usual small print applies: not all releases are in all shops, there are regional and international variations in what's available, and the general chaos surrounding pressing and distribution at the moment means that some stock might not make it onto the shelves at all. But don't lose heart! Some of this stuff hangs around, a lot of what's left will be available online once RSD is over, and hell, you should be visiting record stores more than once a year anyway.

So mask up, have fun, enjoy the day, and support your local music retailer. And we've got some useful advice about the the best budget turntables 2021 if you need something to play your new purchases on.

Alcatrazz - Born Innocent (2LP)

Alkaline Trio - From Here To Infirmary (12" transparent red vinyl)

Ash - BBC Sessions 1994-1999 (LP)

Awolnation - Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders Live From 2020 (Clear w/red and blue spatter LP)

Black Sabbath - Master Of Reality (LP in Slim Box, poster, coloured vinyl)

Black Spiders - Black Spiders (LP)

Bob Dylan - Jokerman/I and I (The Reggae Remix EP)(12" vinyl single)

Bored! - Back For More (LP)

Captain Beefheart - Unconditionally Guaranteed (1LP coloured vinyl)

Clash, The - If Music Could Talk CMG (2LP)

Cranberries, The - Stars: The Best Of 92-02 (2LP coloured vinyl)

Crass - Christ Alive! - The Rehearsal (LP)

Cro-Mags - The Age of Quarrel (2LP red and black spatter)

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Déjà Vu Alternates (LP)

Cure, The - Wild Mood Swings (2LP)

Dave Davies - Bug Green Amp (2LP pink and yellow vinyl)

Dee Gees, The - Hail Satin (LP)

Dio - God Hates Heavy Metal (12" picture disc)

Dirty Knobs, The - Humdinger/Feelin High (7")

Dr John, The Night Tripper - The Sun, Moon & Herbs (3LP)

Dream Syndicate, The - Out of The Grey (Deluxe Edition) (LP)

Evanesence - The Open Door (2LP coloured vinyl)

Fallujah - The Harvest Wombs (10 Year Anniversary) (12")

Fear - The Record (LP white and clear swirl vinyl + 7")

Freddie Mercury - Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow (7")

Gun Club - Ruby Sessions (7")

Hawkwind - Greasy Truckers Party (2LP)

Heartbreakers - L.A.M.F. (The Found '77 Masters) (LP)

Hu, The - Sad But True/Wolf Totem Better (7" picture disc)

Iggy Pop - Live At The Channel, Boston (pink/yellow splatter vinyl)

John Fogerty - Blue Ridge Rangers 4-track EP - Jambalaya (On The Bayou) b/w Hearts Of Stone (12" coloured vinyl)

John Martyn - The Church With One Bell (1LP)

John Prine - Live At The Other End, Dec. 1975 (2CD)

John Prine - Live At The Other End, Dec. 1975 (4LP)

Jon Anderson - Olias Of Sunhillow (LP)

Lamb Of God - As The Palaces Burn (1LP coloured vinyl)

Lou Reed - Set The Twilight Reeling (2LP with side 4 etching)~

Love - Everybody's Gotta Live High Moon (LP)

Magma - Simples (10")~

March Violets, The - Big Soul Kiss - the BBC Recordings (2LP)

Mastodon - Fallen Torches (12" picture disc)

Matt Bellamy - Cryosleep (12" picture disc + booklet)

Mike Oldfield - Incantations (2LP)

Mötley Crüe - 40th Anniversary Exclusive Boxset (5 cassettes)

Mr.Big - Lean Into It (LP)

Pearl Jam - Alive (12" vinyl single)

PVRIS - Use Me (12" 5 Track E, Coke bottle green vinyl)

Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around The World EP (12" coloured vinyl EP)

Ramones - Triple J Live at the Wireless Rhino (LP)

Randy Newman - Roll With The Punches: The Studio Albums (1979-2017) (8LP set)

Richmond Fontaine - Post To Wire (LP)

Richmond Fontaine - We Used To Think The Freeway Sounded Like A River (LP)

Rolling Stones, The - Hot Rocks (1971) (2LP coloured vinyl)

Rory Gallagher - Cleveland Calling PT.2 (LP)

Sammy Hagar - Heavy Metal b/w Little White Lies (live) (12" picture disc)

Sisters Of Mercy, The - BBC Sessions 1982-1984 (2LP smoke vinyl)

Soen - The Undiscovered Lotus (12")

Sweet, The - Platinum Rare (2LP)

TV Smith & Richard Strange - 1978 (LP)

Various Artists - Brown Acid: Ten Heavy Hits Vol 1 (LP)

Various Artists - May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson (LP)

Wildhearts, The - Cuts So Deep (LP)

Complete list of 2021 US Record Store Day Day 2 drops

Complete list of 2021 UK Record Store Day Day 2 drops (.pdf file)