The 32 records you need this Record Store Day

This year Record Store Day is celebrating its tenth birthday and they’re bringing out some big guns for rock and metal fans everywhere. Over 500 limited edition records will make their way into independent record stores across the globe on April 22, and there’s some very tasty releases for fans of something heavy. We’ve picked our 32 favourites below, but it’s worth shouting about the picture discs from Babymetal and Mayhem, along with coloured variants from White Zombie and Bullet For My Valentine.

Here’s what we’ll be spending ALL OF OUR MONEY on.

Airbourne – It’s All For Rock N’ Roll / It’s Never Too Loud For Me (12” 180g bronze vinyl)

Alice In Chains – B-Sides (Double gatefold 7” vinyl)

Babymetal – Metal Resistance (12” picture disc vinyl)

Bullet For My Valentine – Don’t Need You (10” transparent red vinyl)

Christopher Lee – Metal Knight (10” picture disc, limited to 500)

Coheed & Cambria – Good Apollo I’m Burning Star IV (Double 12” splatter-coloured vinyl)

Darkthrone – Arctic Thunder (12” picture disc)

Def Leppard – The Def Leppard EP (12” vinyl)

Devil Sold His Soul – A Fragile Hope (Double 12” splatter-coloured, vinyl)

Doyle – Abominator (12” picture disc, limited to 500)

Enslaved – Roadburn Live (Double 12” green vinyl)

Ginger Wildheart – Cloud EP (10” white vinyl, limited to 1000)

Halestorm – ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP (12” 140g picture disc)

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall (Triple 12” vinyl set)

Katatonia – Proscenium (10” vinyl)

Kylesa – Live At Maida Vale Studios (10” vinyl)

Loop – Wolfflow (Double 12” vinyl)

Mayhem – De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas (12” picture disc)

Mayhem – Deathcrush (12” picture disc)

Motörhead – Motörhead (Triple 12” clear vinyl)

Motörhead – Motörhead (12” picture disc)

Motörhead – What’s Words Worth? (12” picture disc)

Motörhead – Clean Your Clock (Double 12” picture disc)

Onslaught – In Search Of Sanity (Double 12” clear vinyl)

Pearl Jam – State Of Love & Trust / Breath (Double 7” vinyl)

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons – Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons (12” 180g picture disc)

Saxon – In The Labyrinth (12” picture disc)

Sex Pistols – God Save Sex Pistols (12” 180g vinyl)

Venom – At War With Satan (12” picture disc)

Venom – Black Metal (12” picture disc)

Venom – Welcome To Hell (12” picture disc)

White Zombie – Gods On Voodoo Moon (7” coloured vinyl, limited to 2000)

Record Store Day takes place on April 22 at independent record stores everywhere.

What will you be buying?

