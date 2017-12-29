The 20 most-read Metal Hammer features of 2017

Yesterday we revealed the most-read news stories of 2017, and now we’re taking a look at the most-read Metal Hammer features of the year. And while the news coverage of the past 12 months has been, on the whole, pretty negative, we have also celebrated and championed some of the greatest music in the world. From the final days of HIM to Rammstein videos to Corey Taylor memes to fanboying over the ‘90s, there’s been a lot going on at Hammer this year.

Here are the 20 most-read features of 2017. Get stuck in!

The world of rock and metal pays tribute to HIM

The 100 best metal songs of the 90s

The downward spiral: Why is depression on the rise in metal bands?

Corey Taylor showed us his memorabilia collection and things got really nerdy

The Top 40 nu-metal songs of all time

The 20 best thrash albums of all time

19 things you (probably) never knew about Kiss

David Ellefson on why the Megadeth Rust In Peace-era reunion didn’t happen

The Chester Bennington I Knew

Six Things We Learned About The New Slipknot Movie

The 5 most controversial Rammstein videos

What does Corey Taylor think of the What Does Corey Taylor Think meme?

The real story behind Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory

The 20 best HIM songs of all time, as voted for by you

HIM is dead: Ville Valo's final interview ever

The story behind Last Resort by Papa Roach

Metal Hammer's 100 best albums of 2017

The 11 best Clutch songs, as chosen by CKY

The best 90s songs, as chosen by your favourite bands

10 Things We Learned At Chicago Open Air

