The 10 best Queen songs, as chosen by Press To MECO

You might not think the pop punk-inflected alt-rock racket of Croydon’s Press To MECO has much to do with the stomping glam rock of Queen, but take a closer listen. The band’s three-part harmonies and hook-laden, lush pop choruses are based chiefly on the template laid down by Mercury and co during the 70s and 80s.

So, to celebrate the release of upcoming album, Here’s To The Fatigue, PTM join us to guide us through what they believe to be the best Queen tracks of all time. Check out their choices, along with the video for new single, Here’s To The Fatigue, below.

Press To MECO, your Queen connoisseurs for the day

Fat Bottomed Girls (Jazz, 1978)

Adam: “A song about girls with big asses, I don’t think we need to read too much further into this… No seriously though, after its hefty energy-building intro section, the song finally kicks in and it sounds fatter than anything!”

We Are The Champions (News Of The World, 1977)

Luke: “Tell me you’ve never been intoxicated, with your arm round two of your best friends, getting all emotional about how much you love them whilst singing this song, and I’ll show you a liar! EPIC.”

Hammer To Fall (The Works, 1984)

Adam: “I recently watched a video of Queen playing this song to 72,000 people at Live Aid 1985. The sound is big and the energy being created is phenomenal, you can almost catch a glimpse of the magic.”

Tie Your Mother Down (A Day At The Races, 1976)

Luke: “I love this track, it’s like Queen wanted to quickly remind everyone they can still go as hard as any of the other rocks bands of that era, whenever they feel like it that is. The riff wouldn’t even be out of place on an AC/DC album. Pure rock’n’roll anthem!”

Under Pressure (Hot Space, 1982)

Adam: “Got to be one of the most memorable basslines ever. My favourite thing about this track is the different voices of Freddie and David Bowie – there is clear separation between the two voices on the record and you can pick out who is singing.”

One Vision (A Kind Of Magic, 1986)

Luke: “When I was about 12, my dad bought me one of those ‘air guitar’ compilation CDs. I remember so vividly this being the opening track. Every time that first riff came in, I’d have to get up and jump round the room pretending I was a rock star [laughs]. Also, any song with the words ‘fried chicken’ is always going to get my vote.”

I Want To Break Free (The Works, 1984)

Adam: “I remember the first time I saw the video for this song. When I was eight years old [and] my dad showed me the video; I found it hilarious when Freddie Mercury rolled out dressed as a woman, with his triumphant moustache, pushing a Hoover.”

Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy (A Day At The Races, 1976)

Luke: “First time I heard this and really took in the sheer song writing prowess of it, I was probably about 15. I had it on repeat for about two weeks straight. The vocal arrangement is genius, especially the way the counter-melody comes in on the last chorus. A full on cheesy, amazing, pop/musical theatre masterpiece.”

Flash’s Theme (single, 1980)

Adam: “For some reason my first school head teacher would sometimes play this song when we were walking into assembly. The rest of what he would play was pretty dreary, so it was an alright day when it was Flash day! This song is great, with its stabs of instruments, vocal layers and all the crazy guitar licks over the top.”

Bohemian Rhapsody (A Night At The Opera, 1975)

Luke: “Nothing needs to be said here. Just simply sit back and enjoy some of the finest songwriters of our era, at the pinnacle of their game… Then head bang your nan off the sofa!”

Press To MECO’s new album, Here’s To The Fatigue, will be released on 17th November. You can check out their single of the same name below, or catch them live at one of the following dates:

21 Nov: The Hope, Brighton, UK

23 Nov: Academy 3, Oxford, UK

25 Nov: Key Club, Leeds, UK

27 Nov: Newcastle, UK

28 Nov: Nice n’ Sleazies, Glasgow, UK

18 Dec: Oslo, London, UK

Queen albums ranked from worst to best

Queen and Adam Lambert launch live virtual reality experience