Queen and Adam Lambert launch live virtual reality experience

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced their first-ever live concert virtual reality experience.

Titled VR The Champions, the performance filmed in Barcelona last May, is presented in full 360° through VRTGO – Universal Music Group’s virtual reality platform.

The announcement has been made to coincide with Queen and Adam Lambert’s two shows at the Hollywood Bowl this week, with a 30-second trailer – viewable with or without VR headsets – also being released.

A statement reads: “The immersive video offers front row access to the ultimate on-stage experience with the band. With ‘flying’ 3D and 360° video, the viewer virtually hovers above the audience and even flies among the band members themselves, as they perform on the grand stage of Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi.”

The virtual reality project is the brainchild of Queen guitarist Brian May, who recently launched his book Queen In 3D.

He says: “This is the fulfilment of a dream. Through this unique virtual reality creation, fans around the world will for the first time be able to experience the excitement and energy of a Queen show in their own homes.

“Many of you have seen VR – but not VR like this!”

VR The Champions will be available for $9.99/€10.99/£9.99 on VRTGO – a VR platform available for iPhone, Android and all major VR platforms and accessible through most web browsers.

It can also be watched through May’s very own OWL VR kit which is available to purchase through The London Stereoscopic Company.

