TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

This week sees six tracks veer dangerously outta nowhere and onto the TeamRock playlist. Clutch and Bloodstock headliners Trivium find themselves thrust straight onto the B List, no messing about, while the C List plumps up the cushions for the arrival of Alabama Shakes, Foo Fighters, Nightwish, and the typographically challenging frnkiero andthe cellabration.

There’s also good news for Bring Me The Horizon, whose Throne has clambered up onto the A List, and New Found Glory, who have made the long climb from C to B with Vicious Love.

**A-List **Bring Me The Horizon – Throne (RCA) [up from B] Bullet For My Valentine – You Want A Battle (Here’s A War) (RCA) Disturbed – The Vengeful One (Reprise) Five Finger Death Punch – Jekyll & Hyde (ElevenSeven) Lamb Of God – Overlord (Nuclear Blast) Pierce The Veil – The Divine Zero (Fearless)

**B-List **Clutch – X-Ray Visions (Weathermaker) [new addition] Coheed & Cambria – You Got Spirit, Kid (300)Keith Richards – Trouble (Virgin EMI) Motorhead – Electricity (UDR) Neck Deep – Gold Steps (Hopeless) New Found Glory – Vicious Love (Hopeless) [up from C] Shinedown – Cut The Cord (Atlantic) Trivium – Silence In The Snow (Roadrunner) [new addition]

C-List Alabama Shakes – Shoegaze (Rough Trade) [New addition] Biters – Low Lives In Hi Definition (Earache) Crossfaith – Xeno (UNFD) Don Broco – Superlove (Epic) Eagles Of Death Metal – Complexity (Universal) Fightstar – Animal [new addition] Foo Fighters – Outside (Columbia) [new addition] frnkiero andthe cellabration - .weighted. (Hassle) [new addition] Ghost – From The Pinnacle To The Pit (Spinefarm) Nightwish – Endless Forms Most Beautiful (Nuclear Blast) [new addition] PVRIS – Fire (Rise) Slayer – Repentless (Nuclear Blast) Thy Art Is Murder – Holy War (Nuclear Blast) Young Guns – Rising Up (Virgin/EMI)