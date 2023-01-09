Sleep Token: who is really behind the mask?

To paraphrase broadcasting legend Ron Burgundy, Sleep Token are kind of a big deal. Formed in 2016, the UK band have moulded Meshuggah, Deftones, Bon Iver and Spirited Away into a pop-tinged metal mush that’s turned them into one of the most talked-about bands around.

This is, in part, down to their world-building. They’re all masked up, espousing lore about a mysterious godhead whom they worship, called ‘Sleep.’ Fronted by Vessel – subtlety’s not their strong point – and even forbidding crew members to say their real names, they’re committing to the bit. In a 2017 interview with Metal Hammer, Vessel said, “How we got here is as irrelevant as who we are – what matters is the music and the message.”

At the end of the day, it’s a great gimmick. Just like Kiss, Slipknot, Ghost, Lordi and GWAR, it looks cool, plus Sleep Token’s ‘worship/sleep/shit/repeat’ shtick wouldn’t work if they were five bedraggled tossers wearing chinos.

Inevitably, the enigma surrounding Sleep Token has prompted the internet’s finest minds to come up with a raft of suggestions as to who is behind the mask, ranging from the plausible to the utterly fucking hatstand. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to put our Sherlock Holmes-approved deerstalkers on and do a little internet sleuthing ourselves. Let’s see if we can get any closer to the truth.

James Arthur

Since winning The X Factor in 2012, James Arthur’s career milestones include being chased off Twitter for performing a homophobic battle rap and… oh, that’s it. Still, he remains bafflingly popular with the mums of Great Britain – perhaps Sleep Token is a nice release valve? The way Arthur and Vessel tackle vibrato is remarkably similar, but the dates don’t add up. Both artists have been playing different countries on the same day.

Is he Vessel? Definitely not.

Matt Bellamy

When he’s not fronting Muse or figuring out who did 9/11, what does Matt Bellamy actually get up to? Some have accused him of donning a mask and spending his days as Vessel. Sure, they both occasionally forage for a similar falsetto when they fancy it, and the imagery for Muse’s I Won’t Stand Down is straight-up Sleep Token worship. But that’s it. He doesn’t really sound like Vessel, and both bands’ tour dates have clashed.

Is he Vessel? No.

Sam Smith

This is the most outlandish rumour, and our favourite. But while it’d be funny, the four-time Grammy winner is pretty busy bagging number-one albums, singing Bond theme tunes and packing out massive venues. And, similar to James Arthur, Smith’s been playing a different continent on the same night as Sleep Token.

Are they Vessel? It would be brilliant on so many levels, but sadly not.

Dan Smith

Bastille frontman Dan Smith has been thrown into the Sleep Token mix, and you can see why. There’s certainly a link between the two vocalists’ timbre, but Dan’s a little higher. It’s just a bit off. Plus, the tour dates don’t match.

Is he Vessel? Another no.

Hozier

Irish singer Andrew Hozier-Byrne’s 2013 hit Take Me To Church has, uh, ‘church’ in the title. Tenuous religious connection aside, Hozier’s delivery does hold holy water, if you imagine him pulling the Meshuggah stink-face behind a mask and screaming his esophagus up. But yeah, similar to our other suspects, the tour dates overlap.

Is he Vessel? In all likelihood, nope.

Rob Damiani

Could Don Broco’s frontman, Rob Damiani, be slumming it as Vessel? His last gig before the UK’s initial coronavirus lockdown was watching Sleep Token – he didn’t take any pictures, conveniently. Was he on stage? Probably not. His voice doesn’t quite match, nor do their tour dates align.

Is he Vessel? Nah.

Jordan Hunt

Now we’re getting warmer. Jordan Hunt, a classically trained singer-songwriter, has penned mournful ‘sad-pop’ songs for high-end brands like Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton and Dior. He was also once believed to be Sleep Token’s frontman, mainly due to the near pitch-perfect delivery he’d need for the job – check out his 2020 single, The Sea, and you’ll twig.

But… in the video for Sleep Token’s e, we spy a cheeky glance at Vessel’s chin. It’s a different chin to Hunt’s. Unless he’s doing a Ghost and packing prosthetics behind his mask, we’re debunking this one.

Is he Vessel? Unlikely

Leo Faulkner

Blacklit Canopy were an alt-rock duo formed in Bristol, England. They released one EP, 2014’s The Patient Demo, and that’s pretty much it. One member, Gemma Matthews, hasn’t been involved with anything musically since. And the other member, Leo Faulkner? That’s a different matter…

Of all the people rumoured to be behind the Vessel mask, Faulkner is by far the strongest bet. Their voices sound identical for starters. There’s no screaming or chonky djent riffs to be found in Blacklit Canopy’s material, but his vocal lines… the cadence, the intonation. Pretty similar. Well, identical, actually.

And then there’s the fact that Faulkner featured on Holding Abscense’s 2019 song Purge, plinking the piano. Not proof on its own. However, Holding Absence are on SharpTone Records: the label occupied by Loathe, with whom both Sleep Token and Holding Absence have collaborated. But here’s the clincher: Holding Absence’s vocalist/inadvertent bean-spiller, Lucas Woodland, said of Purge, “The piano part is actually recorded by Sleep Token.” Whoops.

We doubt Sleep Token will ever reveal their identities, because it’s part of the fun. But given the evidence, hearsay and songwriting credits we’ve perused, we think we’ve come to a conclusion that would get us a decent grade in a high school exam: Leo Faulkner is the man behind the mask. Probably…

Is he Vessel? In all likelihood, yes.