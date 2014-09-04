AC/DC classic gets pop makeover

Canadian synth pop duo Rational Youth have covered AC/DC’s Thunderstruck at a gig in Sweden.

The track is from the band’s 1990 album The Razor’s Edge and was recently named as the most expensive song in cinema history.

It featured in 1999 movie Varsity Blues, with filmmakers paying $500,000 to use the song – a decision which left the movie’s music supervisor Thomas Golubic “horrified.”

AC/DC have completed work on the follow-up to 2008’s Black Ice without mainman Malcolm Young as a result of long-standing health issues.

Despite the guitarist’s absence, drummer Phil Rudd reckons it’s better than their previous outing, saying he’s “never played better.”