Rush Song Of The Day: Red Barchetta

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set, grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog and in that issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you some of those choices. Claudio Simonetti, mainstay of pioneering Italian prog rock band Goblin, has chosen Red Barchetta, from 1981’s Moving Pictures album, a song he says where “they keyboards aren’t used to soften their sound.”

Credit: Film Magic/Getty

“I always listen to Rush with great pleasure. I always liked them because, in some way, I think they are very similar to Yes, one of my favourite bands. But they are a bit darker than Yes, as you can hear in songs like Red Barchetta (one of their most representative pieces) where you can hear a harder sound, thanks to the vigorous drums of Neil Peart, and keyboards aren’t used to soften their sound.

“I would compare Alex Lifeson to Andy Summers of The Police. Neither are great guitar virtuosos but they have certainly helped to create their respective bands’ unique sound.”

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions.