Rush Song Of The Day: Closer To The Heart

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set, grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog and in that issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you some of those choices. Today, Touchstone singer Kim Seviour makes the case for the much-loved single from 1977’s A Farewell To Kings album, namely Closer To The Heart.

“I really like Closer To The Heart,” she says. I love the simplicity of this song, and the overall feeling that runs through it. The lyrics: ‘I will draw the chart, sailing into destiny’ are beautiful, and signify an empowering optimism that I’m really drawn to.”

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/