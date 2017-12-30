Roine Stolt - My 2018

How was 2017 for you?

Roine: 2017 was a strange year in many ways. Being used to be a touring musician, 2017 didn’t offer much in that regard besides a short tour and some scattered gigs during summer with Kaipa Da Capo. On the recording side we started album number 2 with Anderson/Stolt, and of course as you know by now the preparation and recording of The Sea Within.

Did you make any New Year’s Resolutions?

Roine: No, I never do. I rather try to just remind myself to be a good person - good father, good listener and true friend, each day. On a music note - I try put my guitar playing back in focus.

How do you view the state of the progressive music scene at the moment?

Roine: Ah - I really don’t know how to define progressive, however I know many new young bands go about doing great stuff - progressing pop, rock, metal and folk. Today prog is anything between Bjork and Mastodon.

What do you have coming up in 2018?

Roine: We’re doing a beautiful limited edition of the 1st Anderson/Stolt album - plus working on the second album. We will most likely do shows/tours with The Sea Within - and if time permits I plan a possible short tour playing some music from my past 20 years - from Flower Kings - and solo material - a “best of”.

If you could achieve one thing for you or your band, absolutely anything, what would it be?

Roine: My aims are usually very realistic - as a touring and recording artist I like to keep busy - go out and play - and also I like new collaborations. On top of my wish list is to take the Anderson/ Stolt music to the stage - with a grand visuals show too.