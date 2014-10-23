Trending

Robert Trujillo: Facts Of Life

By Louder  

On October 23, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo celebrates his 50th birthday. Here are 10 facts you might not know about him

null

* Trujillo's big musical hero while growing up was Jaco Pastorius, the late Weather Report bassist. In fact, he has recently finished producing a documentary on him titled Jaco. This will open in November.

* He was the bassist on Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton’s 1997 solo album Baptizm Of Fire.

  • Trujilli was also the bassist on Jerry Cantrell’s 2002 album Degradation Trip.

  • He had a non-speaking role in the 1978 movie House Calls, which starred Walter Matthau and Glenda Jackson.

* He played himself in the 1992 film Encino Man, appearing with the rest of Infectious Grooves.

  • On the 1989 Suicidal Tendencies album Controlled By Hate/Feel Like Shit…Déja Vu, he was credited as Stymee.

  • Trujillo caused controversy in 2002 when he re-recorded the bass parts for the classic albums Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman. You can hear him on the reissued versions of these albums.

* In 1998, Trujilo formed a short-lived band called Mass Mental?, with Benji Webbe then of Dub War. They released one album, How To Write Love Songs, but it only got a Japanese release.

  • Trujillo was given a million dollar advance when he joined Metallica.

  • In 2003, he appeared in the video for the Nickel Creek track Smoothie Song. He is seen plaing upright bass. But Trujillo didn’t actually play on the song. Nickel Creek are a progressive acoustic trio, and at the time had the same managemenrt as Metallica.

Read about the day Metallica trolled the world

Read how Metallica rescued themselves from the brink