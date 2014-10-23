Robert Trujillo: Facts Of Life

* Trujillo's big musical hero while growing up was Jaco Pastorius, the late Weather Report bassist. In fact, he has recently finished producing a documentary on him titled Jaco. This will open in November.

* He was the bassist on Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton’s 1997 solo album Baptizm Of Fire.

Trujilli was also the bassist on Jerry Cantrell’s 2002 album Degradation Trip.

He had a non-speaking role in the 1978 movie House Calls, which starred Walter Matthau and Glenda Jackson.

* He played himself in the 1992 film Encino Man, appearing with the rest of Infectious Grooves.

On the 1989 Suicidal Tendencies album Controlled By Hate/Feel Like Shit…Déja Vu, he was credited as Stymee.

Trujillo caused controversy in 2002 when he re-recorded the bass parts for the classic albums Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman. You can hear him on the reissued versions of these albums.

* In 1998, Trujilo formed a short-lived band called Mass Mental?, with Benji Webbe then of Dub War. They released one album, How To Write Love Songs, but it only got a Japanese release.

Trujillo was given a million dollar advance when he joined Metallica.

In 2003, he appeared in the video for the Nickel Creek track Smoothie Song. He is seen plaing upright bass. But Trujillo didn’t actually play on the song. Nickel Creek are a progressive acoustic trio, and at the time had the same managemenrt as Metallica.

