Pre-order your exclusive Metal Hammer Trivium ‘Sinners’ bundle now!

Trivium fans, trust us when we say you won’t want to sleep on this one.

To celebrate Trivium's upcoming, Metal Hammer-sponsored UK tour, we’ve teamed up with the band to offer fans this limited edition ‘Sinners’ bundle that includes four world exclusive items.

The bundle includes the brand new issue of Metal Hammer with an exclusive collectors' cover, plus an exclusive Sin And The Sentence patch and A1 poster.

But that's not all. The Sinners bundle also includes a hand-signed and numbered lyrics sheet from The Sin And The Sentence, signed by all four members of the band! You will not be able to get these items anywhere else, ever.

This exclusive collaboration between Metal Hammer and Trivium is limited to 250 copies worldwide, and once they're gone, they're gone.

PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY NOW.