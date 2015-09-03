Pink Floyd In The Flesh

Rare Floyd photos from the Jill Furmanovsky archive
Celebrated photographer Jill Furmanovsky digs into her archive to find some rare and previously unseen Floyd photos from her many years of shooting the band.
It was while Colin Prime was hanging around the clubs he came across a group just starting out called Pink Floyd (Nick Mason, Syd Barrett, Roger Waters and Richard Wright). This led to the band’s first photo shoot (above), and Syd Barrett used one of his photos as the design for the back cover of the band’s debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.
Tony Collins: “This was the first time I’d ever seen Pink Floyd live (above). They played numbers from their new album Atom Heart Mother. For the first couple of numbers I stood watching and listening-then to my dismay stewards started clearing photographers from the front of the stage, and at that point I hadn’t taken a single picture! However, to my complete surprise, a steward took my arm and guided me up the steps at the side of the stage. Suddenly, there I was, standing practically in amongst the band-and I wasn’t about to waste the opportunity, I still don’t know who they thought I was!”