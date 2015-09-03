Pink Floyd In The Flesh

Celebrated photographer Jill Furmanovsky digs into her archive to find some rare and previously unseen Floyd photos from her many years of shooting the band.

Pink Floyd with Storm Thorgerson having dinner (Image: © © Jill Furmanovsky / rockarchive.com)

Roger Waters, Roy Harper and Roy's son listen to a playback at Abbey Road in 1975. Roy was guest vocalist on Have a Cigar. A friend of Gilmour, he was recording his own album in Abbey Road and popped in to say hello. (Image: © © Jill Furmanovsky / rockarchive.com)

David Gilmour backstage during the Dark Side Of The Moon tour in 1974. I think this was taken in the Usher Hall Edinburgh in Nov 1974. I love the faded grandeur of the flocked wall paper and velvet furniture (Image: © © Jill Furmanovsky / rockarchive.com)

David Gilmour in 1972 (Image: © © Jill Furmanovsky / rockarchive.com)

Pink Floyd at The Roundhouse, Camden. 9th July 1967 (Image: © © Colin N Purvor / rockarchive.com)

For their first photo shoot, Colin Prime took the band down to Ruskin park. All the guys were in high spirits at the time (Syd was performing cartwheels) but quite laid back (Image: © © Colin Prime / rockarchive.com)

This was Pink Floyd’s first official photo shoot, in Ruskin Park. Although a photographer by trade, Colin Prime’s other love was music, and he worked part time as a disc jockey in the evenings. (Image: © © Colin Prime / rockarchive.com)

It was while Colin Prime was hanging around the clubs he came across a group just starting out called Pink Floyd (Nick Mason, Syd Barrett, Roger Waters and Richard Wright). This led to the band’s first photo shoot (above), and Syd Barrett used one of his photos as the design for the back cover of the band’s debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.

Pink Floyd in Hyde Park, London, 18th July 1970 (Image: © © Tony Collins / rockarchive.com)

Tony Collins: “This was the first time I’d ever seen Pink Floyd live (above). They played numbers from their new album Atom Heart Mother. For the first couple of numbers I stood watching and listening-then to my dismay stewards started clearing photographers from the front of the stage, and at that point I hadn’t taken a single picture! However, to my complete surprise, a steward took my arm and guided me up the steps at the side of the stage. Suddenly, there I was, standing practically in amongst the band-and I wasn’t about to waste the opportunity, I still don’t know who they thought I was!”

Dark Side of the Moon Tour 1974: Nick Mason, David Gilmour & Roger Waters during a sound-check (Image: © © Jill Furmanovsky / rockarchive.com)

After the Dark Side Of The Moon tour the band went into Abbey Road to make the album that became 'Wish You Were Here'. They must have been recording 'Welcome to the Machine' because Roy Harper is in some of the pictures (Image: © © Jill Furmanovsky / rockarchive.com)

Storm encouraged me to try unusual things, like placing the camera on a tripod and moving it as I took the photo. The idea was to be experimental; to convey the feeling of music through the lens. This a rare colour shot from that era (Image: © © Jill Furmanovsky / rockarchive.com)

Pink Floyd line up for Live8 (Image: © © Jill Furmanovsky / rockarchive.com)

Roger and Nick on a train to Edinburgh, DSOTM tour 1974. On the journey back to London Pink Floyd and crew took over a whole sleeper train, which saved on hotels and was tremendous fun in an Enid Blyton sort of way! (Image: © © Jill Furmanovsky / rockarchive.com)

