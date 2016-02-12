Occult doom crew Saturnalia Temple unveil their spooky new video

As dark an art as doom metal is, few bands are steeped in as quite as much brimstone as the Upssala-based Saturnalia Temple.

Lo-fi and permeated with the kind of unholy atmosphere only a brick basement, a single bulb and the entrails of an unfortunate, stray animal can provide, Saturnalia Temple’s is mesmerising combination of airless, autistic riffing, rippling, one-bong-hit-too-many krautrock textures and in frontman Tommie Eriksson, a larynx encrusted with a few aeon’s worth of incantantion-induced bile.

Not only are they embarking on a European tour on the back of last year’s To The Other album, with an appearance at the Black Heart in Camden on February 29, Saturnalia Temple have sagely chosen Metal Hammer as the vessels for their new video, the spooky eight-minute rite in the woods for the squirming and remorselessly pounding track, Black Sea Of Power. Featuring mysterious, cowled figures bearing scythes, lamps, ill omens and cords amidst a landscape not even Mother Nature could love, this is mesmerising and uneasy cult viewing.

Fill yourself up with foreboding, and gaze into the abyss that is Black Sea Of Power below!

