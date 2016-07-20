This is what Smells Like Teen Spirit would sound like if Nirvana played reggae

You’ve heard Sabbath re-imagined as a jazz band. You’ve thrilled to Ozzy’s ska makeover. You’ve very probably swung your pants to Rammstein’s short-lived, and sadly, ultimately ill-fated, reinvention as a bossa-nova act. All well and good. But, who among us hasn’t wondered what Nirvana might have sounded like had Kurt Cobain been influenced by Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry rather than The Beatles, Black Sabbath and Black Flag?

Well, wonder no longer friends, as a quick trawl through the backwaters of the interweb has uncovered this gem, wherein the Seattle trio’s signature hit Smells Like Teen Spirit is given a mellow, skanking makeover.

Check it out (and look out for a cameo from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea).

Don’t even pretend you didn’t enjoy that…

Nirvana: From Zeroes To Heroes

The nine best Nirvana songs that aren't Smells Like Teen Spirit