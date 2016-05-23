Next Hitman Elusive Target, The Congressman, to hit the game on Friday

The latest Elusive Target content has been announced for Hitman and is to arrive at the end of the week.

This week’s new content sends Agent 47 after a US Congressman who is on a visit to sunny Sapienza and players will have a limited time to track him down and kill him.

Elusive Targets are limited time events that launch weekly in between the release of new full episodes of the latest Hitman title. They do not appear on radar or in Instinct mode and need to be found the old fashioned way. They can only die once and the assassination can only be attempted once; death, running out of time or getting caught all result in failure.

The Congressman drops for Hitman players who own the first two episodes of the game on Friday the 27th of May. It will be available to players on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.