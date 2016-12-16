New Music From The Tangent Coming Tonight!

Fans of The Tangent are in for a treat tonight as Andy Tillison is to release some brand new music this evening.

Posting on The Tangent’s Facebook page earlier this afternoon, the mainman behind the band said “Bad Back, Bad Cold, - but a couple of minutes of BRAND NEW MUSIC here this evening!! Around 20,00 UK”. The band last released an album back in 2015 with A Spark In The Aether, after which Tillison suffered a heart attack.

He’s back in health now and appeared live with guitarist Matt Stevens Boston Music Rooms. Tillison has reportedly been working on an ambient solo album, Durch, and also on a new Tangent album. What form the new music takes is not not clear, but if you want to check it out, head to the band’s Facebook page at 8pm UK time.