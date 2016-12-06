New Issue Of Prog Is On Sale Today

Vangelis, sat astride a throne of synths, graces the cover of Prog 72. You can count the number of interviews the synth genius has conducted in the past decade on one hand, but Prog were granted an audience with the great man where we discuss his epic career, from Aphrodite’s Child, through Jon & Vangelis up to the new Rosetta album. And while we were talking about synthesisers we decided to chat to tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, Jean-Michel Jarre,Kraftwerk, The Orb and Survive as well…

Also in Prog 72…

Tangerine Dream - Both Peter Baumann and Edgar Froese (from one of his very last interviews) talk about the influence Tangerine Dream had on modern music.

Klaus Schulze - The maverick German composer proves to be a difficult man to pigeonhole…

Kraftwerk - Wolfgang Flur talks about how the pioneering German bands broke new boundaries in prog and electronica.

Jean-Michel Jarre - The French synth legend has gone back to the beginning, releasing a third part of his groundbreaking Oxygene…

The Orb - How a passion for King Crimson and Pink Floyd coloured their 90s sounds…

Survive - They’re the band behind the music format TV show Stranger Things. And lo and behold, they’re all synths and prog…

Animals As Leaders - Tosin Abasi and his technically minded crew turn up the prog on new album The Madness Of Many.

The Sea Nymphs - Cardiacs leader Tim Smith gives his first interview for seven years, about the newly completed second Sea Nymphs album.

Kyros - The band formerly known as Syneasthesia take bold new steps.

Oceans Of Slumber - Colourful Texans add some deep south sounds to their prog!

King Crimson - How Robert Fripp remodelled the prog legends for the 80s.

Steve Hillage - The prog guitar legends talks his entire career on the back of his pic new box set.

Judge Smith - The former VdGG founder brings us up to speed with his musical activity.

Meshuggah - We ask the eternal question: how prog are Meshuggah?

Big Big Train - Bassist Greg Spawton opens up his prog world…

Critics’Choice - What did Prog writers vote as the best album of 2016?

Plus albums and live reviews from Rush, Anderson Rabin Wakeman, Alan Parsons Project, Kate Bush, Public Service Broadcasting, iamthemorning and more…

And new progressive sounds on the CD from Big Big Train, L’Anima, Circuline, Bellerophon and more…

