My Favourite Horror Film: August Burns Red

In the next part of our Halloween series, August Burns Red's guitarist Brent Rambler is creeped out by the (not quite a horror movie) Event Horizon.

“I don’t know if this counts because you could argue that it’s a sci-fi movie, but Event Horizon still scares the crap out of me. I watched it a few times with friends in high school/college and I refused to watch it ever again. The images of men saying weird things in Latin and holding their own eyes up are forever burned in my mind. The palaeontologist from Jurassic Park is in it and he goes totally nuts!

At one point, in the creepiest scene after he becomes possessed by the ghost ship, he looks at Laurence Fishburne’s character and says “I am home.” He does so as he fades into the dark abyss and I can still see his face doing it right now. The movie plays with your mind and has tons of gross imagery so it’s a double whammy for me. I love to hate it. Don’t watch it.”