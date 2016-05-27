Microsoft's Games With Gold gets pretty metal in June

Goats As Far As The Eye Can See

Microsoft has assembled a pretty metal line-up of titles for June to celebrate Games With Gold’s third birthday.

For the uninitiated, Games With Gold is the reward programme for Xbox owners, which gives Gold subscribers free games every month.

Over the course of June Xbox One gamers will get their hands on the deeply odd (and kinda metal) Goat Simulator between June the 1st and June the 30th and Ubisoft’s massively-multiplayer online racing game The Crew between June the 16th and July the 15th.

It gets more metal for Xbox 360 gamers, who will be able to bolster their collections with the cute-yet-entirely-gruesome indie platformer Super Meat Boy between June the 1st and June the 15th and the atmospheric hard-as-nails strategy title XCOM: Enemy Unknown between June the 16th and June the 30th.

Both XCOM and Super Meat Boy are supported by Xbox One Backwards Compatibility programme meaning that Xbox One owners will be able to play all four games without needing to dust off their old Xbox 360s.