The 12 new metal songs you need to hear this week

It finally feels like summer! The sun’s decided to come out at last, and with it so too have the shorts, sunscreen and sunglasses. But, even if it were another dreary week, this would still have been a fantastic seven days, as an array of heavy metal superstars have released new songs.

Before we get into this week, though, let’s reveal the results of the last Tracks Of The Week poll. Jerry Cantrell, Grand Magus and Powerwolf all put out excellent tunes, but in the end Swiss symphonic metal act Ad Infinitum’s My Halo emerged victorious among our readers. Congratulations!

Now, here’s the next platter of songs to vote on, and it’s a star-studded bunch. Opeth, Jinjer, Arch Enemy and Lacuna Coil (featuring Lamb Of God) all gave us something this week, as did such up-and-comers as Undeath and Sicksense. You’ve been pretty spoilt, so listen to these new songs below and make sure to pick your favourite.

Arch Enemy – Dream Stealer

International melodeath force Arch Enemy have returned with the first new music since 2022 album Deceivers. Even by their lofty standards, Dream Stealer is a hammering track, dive-bombing from grandiose choirs to hellish riffing. Of course, this being Arch Enemy, the band also find space for one heck of a chorus. The single is a standalone one, but if what Alissa White-Gluz et al do next is even half as intense as this, we’ll be thrilled.

ARCH ENEMY - Dream Stealer (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Opeth – §1

The mad lads did it! Certain fans have been begging for Opeth to reintegrate their death metal touches ever since 2011’s purely prog Heritage, and the Swedish experimentalists finally listened. §1 (that’s “paragraph one”) rediscovers the dark, textured grandeur of the band’s Ghost Reveries era. It paints an incredibly promising picture for their first album in five years, The Last Will & Testament, which comes out on October 11 through Moderbolaget and Reigning Phoenix Music.

OPETH - Â§1 (Radio Edit - Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Lacuna Coil feat. Randy Blythe – Hosting The Shadow

Lacuna Coil have been all about the star collaboration this year. In April, the Italian goth metal maestros tapped Ash Costello of New Years Day for co-lead vocals on In The Mean Time. Now, the band have returned with a second standalone single, Hosting The Shadow, featuring Lamb Of God screamer Randy Blythe. Both this and …Mean Time are expected to appear on Lacuna Coil’s as-yet-unannounced 10th album, which is apparently almost finished.

Hosting the Shadow (feat. Randy Blythe) - YouTube Watch On

Jinjer – Someone’s Daughter

Ukraine’s prog metal giants released their first new studio song since 2021 this week. Someone’s Daughter is a feminist anthem from the Tatiana Shmayluk-fronted four-piece, celebrating the bravery of women who’ve fulfilled traditionally male societal roles. The track comes with a beautifully shot music video casting Tatiana in multiple badass roles. You’ll almost certainly hear it live when Jinjer tour North America and Europe in the autumn.

JINJER - Someone's Daughter (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Chelsea Wolfe – Tunnel Lights (††† (Crosses) remix)

Mere months after putting out solo album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, gothic singer/songwriter Chelsea Wolfe has announced an EP remixing some of its songs. An adaptation of Tunnel Lights by Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) project preempts the release and boasts a pulsing, alluring sound. You’ll hear other mixes by Justin Broadrick, Full Of Hell and more when the full project comes out on August 30.

Chelsea Wolfe - Tunnel Lights (â€ â€ â€ Remix) - YouTube Watch On

Oranssi Pazuzu – Valotus

Psych/black metal shamans Oranssi Pazuzu have maintained their disorienting ways on new track Valotus. This barrage of noise and amelodic guitars comes with an equally distressing music video, where an Alien-style facehugger wreaks all kinds of havoc. Both musically and visually, it’s an absolute nightmare. If you can stomach it, more nastiness will come on the Finland act’s next album, Muuntautuja. It’s out on October 11 via Nuclear Blast Records.

ORANSSI PAZUZU - Valotus (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Tribulation – Tainted Skies

Gothic black metal bunch Tribulation shed their corpse paint and dabbled in clean-sung psych rock during June single Saturn Coming Down. The band have now doubled down on that detour with Tainted Skies. Though it’s a more traditional Tribulation song than Saturn…, the use of melodic vocals suggests a pretty big stylistic shift to come on next album Sub Rosa In Æternum. Get it via Century Media Records on November 1.

TRIBULATION - Tainted Skies (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Undeath – Brandish The Blade

Undeath’s last album, It’s Time​… To Rise From The Grave, was one of the most adored death metal releases of 2022. Instantly, it made the band leaders of the genre’s new generation – and follow-up More Insane looks primed to keep them on top. Lead single Brandish The Blade dropped this week and pairs extreme exhilaration with a shockingly catchy hook of, “Right now! Right now! The time is now!” More Insane will follow on October 4.

UNDEATH - BRANDISH THE BLADE (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Sicksense – On Repeat

Two-pronged nu metalcore collective Sicksense are fronted by Vicky Psarakis (ex-The Agonist) and Robby Fonts (Stuck Mojo). After releasing their first EP Fools Tomorrow last year, they’ve signed to Earache Records and announced full-length debut Cross Me Twice. Lead single On Repeat suggests it’ll be a diverse affair, with both silky melodies and blasts of all-growling heaviness. We’ll find out for certain on Valentine’s Day 2025, when the entire 10-song collection is set to drop.

Sicksense - On Repeat (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Love Is Noise – Jawbreaker

Jawbreaker is the second single to come from immersive metal/hardcore duo Love Is Noise’s upcoming debut album. It follows the recent Soft Glow but paints an entirely different picture of the band, swapping gorgeous, Alcest-like atmospheres for more confrontational but melodic metal. Which soundscape the full album will lean more towards remains to be heard. Precious little is known about the release yet, bar the fact it’ll come via Century Media, so keep your ears peeled.

LOVE IS NOISE - Jawbreaker (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Ligature Marks – Pray And Suffocate

Melodic metal outfit Ligature Marks are rising stars in America’s Pacific Northwest, having performed with the likes of Gojira and Soulfly since forming in 2017. The sextet’s new single Pray And Suffocate is a dense but anthemic cut, while its lyrics critique the false promises of certain religious figures. “Charlatans and thieves make empty promises to build legions of blind allegiance,” says singer Benjamin Charles. “This song takes a long look at that kind of predatory saviourism.”

Ligature Marks - Pray and Suffocate [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On

To The Grave – Burn Your Local Butcher

Ultra-gnarly death metal that also campaigns for animal rights? Yep, we’re sold! Australian slammers To The Grave have shared an incendiary new song called Burn Your Local Butcher, the lyrics of which command you to do exactly what you imagine. It comes with an aptly fiery music video, featuring arson by blokes in Saw-esque pig masks. Expect more conscientious squealing and breakdowns on this mob’s next album, Everyone’s A Murderer, out on August 30 via Unique Leader.