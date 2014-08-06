Marillion Win Band Of The Year At Last Year's Awards

Marillion walked off with the prestigious Band Of The Year Award at last year's Progressive Music Awards.

Amazingly, it was the first major award the band had been honoured with in their lengthy career, as they pointed out in their acceptance speech. You can watch that speech in the exclusive clip below.

There are just three days of voting left for this year’s awards and it’s getting pretty tight there at the top. If you haven’t voted yet, check out the nominees for Band Of The Year for this year and head to awards.progmagazine.com and make sure your voice is heard…

Brit proggers Haken’s achievement over the past 12 months are nothing short of stunning.

Two year’s ago they were Best New Band. Now TesseracT are vying for the top spot.

US prog overlords Dream Theater have had a great year. Is that enough for them to grab this prog crown?

And DT’s old drummer Mike Portnoy’s in the mix with his supergroup Transatlantic…

Fish finds himself back in the spotlight with the release of this year’s A Feast Of Consequences.

Anathema’s development over recent years sees them up for three gongs this year, including the big one!

Yes always seem to make a big splash when they release a new album…

Bigelf were another band whose return to the scene was welcomed with open arms…

Last year’s Prog God, Ian Anderson, is back in the running for three awards this year.

And left-field proggers Mogwai continue to impress withn their latest album Rave Tapes