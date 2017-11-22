Malcolm Young: The Tributes & Stories

Malcolm Young, AC/DC bandleader, founder member and rhythm guitarist, died on November 18. Since then, tributes have come from all over the world of rock, as his fellow artists pay tribute to his music.

This page collects those stories together in one place alongside classic AC/DC stories from the archive and a tribute page for you to add to your own stories and memories.

Malcolm: we salute you.

Malcolm Young - a tribute to the man who drove AC/DC to the top

Malcolm Young: tell us what he meant to you

Dave Mustaine pays tribute to Malcolm Young

Brian Johnson pays tribute to Malcolm Young

Watch Guns N' Roses and Foo Fighters pay tribute to AC/DC's Malcolm Young

Malcolm Young: The Rock World pays tribute to the AC/DC icon

AC/DC Albums Ranked From Worst To Best – The Ultimate Guide

AC/DC legend Malcolm Young has died

Rock Icons: Malcolm Young by Joel O'Keeffe

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young – the lost interview

Malcolm Young, we won't forget your riffs

The Story Behind The Album: AC/DC's Back In Black

Malcolm Young fought to keep working

Johnson hoped for Malcolm miracle

Angus And Malcolm Young: Classic Songwriters

AC/DC’s Fly On The Wall isn't just underrated, it saved their career…