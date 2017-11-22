Malcolm Young: The Tributes & Stories

Malcolm Young, AC/DC bandleader, founder member and rhythm guitarist, died on November 18. Since then, tributes have come from all over the world of rock, as his fellow artists pay tribute to his music.
This page collects those stories together in one place alongside classic AC/DC stories from the archive and a tribute page for you to add to your own stories and memories.
Malcolm: we salute you.
Malcolm Young - a tribute to the man who drove AC/DC to the top
Malcolm Young: tell us what he meant to you
Dave Mustaine pays tribute to Malcolm Young
Brian Johnson pays tribute to Malcolm Young
Watch Guns N' Roses and Foo Fighters pay tribute to AC/DC's Malcolm Young
Malcolm Young: The Rock World pays tribute to the AC/DC icon
AC/DC Albums Ranked From Worst To Best – The Ultimate Guide
AC/DC legend Malcolm Young has died
Rock Icons: Malcolm Young by Joel O'Keeffe
AC/DC’s Malcolm Young – the lost interview
Malcolm Young, we won't forget your riffs
- AC/DC: The Making Of Highway To Hell
- The Ultimate AC/DC Playlist
- Let There Be Rock! The AC/DC Story
- Five Essential AC/DC Riffs
The Story Behind The Album: AC/DC's Back In Black
Malcolm Young fought to keep working
Johnson hoped for Malcolm miracle
Angus And Malcolm Young: Classic Songwriters
AC/DC’s Fly On The Wall isn't just underrated, it saved their career…