Lost Alone release G.U.I.L.T.Y. lyric video

Fresh from their set at Sonisphere, Derby-based riffologists LostAlone have released a new lyric video for G.U.I.L.T.Y., the second single to be taken from their Shapes Of Screams album. TeamRock Radio DJ Matt Stocks filmed footage for the video, so we asked him to pen a few words on it for us...

Matt Stocks writes: “The track perfectly encapsulates LostAlone’s penchant for bombastic compositions that meld youthful naïvety and exuberance with an underlying, distinctly adult cynicism and darkness. In the words of the band’s chief songwriter, Steven Battelle, “living on the edge of your own demise is the most exciting and frighteningly creative space one can inhabit”, and this particular song “is a cry for the benefits of emptiness and loneliness as being the most creative environments for the mind to dwell.” “Imagine the veins in your brain being chipped away by Snow White’s Seven Dwarves, mining for memory and disturbing all the guilt that has inevitably built up over a lifetime”, Battelle muses when quizzed about the song’s lyrical content. “G.U.I.L.T.Y. ran relentlessly through my mind for weeks. I kept imagining these little characters hammering away at my skull…” The song hammers away relentlessly at the brain of the listener too - it’s repetitive riff repeatedly crashing down on the oceanic waves of sonic melodies - whilst the video captures the band in their natural habit; on arena stages, playing live, sermoning the masses with stadium sized rock anthems. It can’t be much longer before this band are filling up arenas on their own, surely. It’s where they’re most at home. And I should know. I shot this footage… “