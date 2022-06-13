Watch the time Kate Bush duetted with Mr Bean himself

Whether it's Running Up That Hill finding new life courtesy of Stranger Things or reliving excruciatingly awkward interviews from years gone by, the internet just can't get enough of Kate Bush at the moment. The enigmatic icon herself has even commented on the unexpected viral momentum she's received in recent weeks, describing the newfound success of Running Up That Hill as "utterly brilliant."

That the famously reclusive Bush has actually come out of hiding twice in the last few days to release a public statement underlines just how absurd the whole situation is, but it's by no means the first time that the singer-songwriter has gone against type. In stark contrast to her (perhaps unfair) portrayal by certain parts of the media as being an overly serious, even po-faced artist, Bush famously showed she was perfectly willing to get stuck into a bit of silliness at a Comic Relief event back in 1986.

At the show, which took place on April 4 during a run of three Comic Relief gigs at London's Shaftesbury Theatre, featuring an array of comedians and musicians including Lenny Henry, Billy Connolly, Cliff Richard and more, Kate Bush took part in a duet that perhaps proved even more memorable than the time she teamed up with David Gilmour.

Which iconic 'musician' got to share the stage with Bush this time, we hear you ask? None other than legendary British comedian and future Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson, who, following Bush's performance of her 1980 track Breathing, duetted with her for a unique performance of an original number written by Atkinson and Richard Curtis, titled Do Bears....

Featuring such cheeky lyrics as 'He's an utter creep and he drives me round the bend / And so to alleviate the boredom I sleep with his friends', it's certainly a different style of song to what most of us are used to seeing Kate Bush deal with, but it's an absolute hoot as well - and judging by the reaction from the audience, it went down a treat.

Watch the performance for yourself below. They just don't make skits like these any more...