Jupiter Hollow To Release Debut EP Odyssey

Young Canadian prog duo Jupiter Hollow will release their debut EP Odyssey on January 13.

Jupiter Hollow are Grant MacKenzie (guitar, synth, bass) and Kenny Parry (vocals, drums, synth/keys), who formed in 2015. The pair describe themselves as an ambient progressive rock duo, with a sound that blends the likes of Pink Floyd, Tool, Rush, TesseracT and Karnivool.

The band will release Odyssey, a five-track conceptual EP on January 13, ahead of their planned debut album Ahdomn. The dup have also just released a video for their track Deep In Space (also from Odyssey) which can be viewed below. And on top of that, you can get a free download of another Odyssey track, Ascending, from the band’s website.

Jupiter Hollow have three Canadian dates lined up. They will play:

Ontario, Barrie Fox Lounge - Dec 9

Quebec,Montreal Club Lambi - Dec 10

Ontario, Toronto Smiling Buddha - January 14 (Odyssey release show)