Jethro Tull Stream Previously Unheard Version Of Bouree

Jethro Tull have released a stream of a previously unreleased version of Bouree.

The so-named ‘Morgan’ version of Bouree was recorded at London’s Morgan Studios on 23 April, 1969. It features on the brand new Elevated edition of Stand Up, which is released through Parlophone tomorrow. The new version of Jethro Tull’s second album comes as a 2CD/1DVD set and includes the album’s original pop-up artwork that came with the original album in 1969.

The new version features the original album and bonus tracks, remixed in both stereo and 5.1 by Steven Wilson, as well as a concert from The Stockholm Konserthuset from 9 January 1969, which also features on the DVD, when the band opened for Jimi Hendrix soon after guitarist Martin Barre had joined the band.

The new Elevated version is presented in book-sized packaging and includes a 112-page booklet with an extensive history the album, track-by-track annotations by Ian Anderson and rare and unseen photographs.